GST returns witness substantial increase in J&K: Tax dept

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Filing of returns under GST has recorded a substantial increase in Jammu & Kashmir following stepped up enforcement measures, the tax department said. The Department has been conducting regular checking of records as well as e-way bills at various places in the state to prevent large-scale tax evasion noticed under GST. "Of the total registered number of 92,000 dealers in the GSTN, till last month only 52,000 trade and business units were filing returns regularly. With the increased enforcement activities by the department, now 72,000 trade and businesses have filed returns for the month of October 2018," the department said. In 70 per cent of cases, where inspections were carried out, gross violation and tax evasion have been detected. Sustained efforts of the department against return defaulters have resulted in a substantial increase in the monthly IGST settlement of the state, it added. The state received an IGST settlement of Rs 225 crore on an average during the previous months. However, with the action against the defaulters, the IGST settlement for the month of October has gone up to Rs 265 crore, the statement added. PTI AB MRMR