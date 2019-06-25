GST superintendent booked by CBI in DA case

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI has booked a superintendent of GST and his wife for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income by 47 per cent which included a Mercedes Benz sports cars, a high-end bike and properties, officials said Tuesday.S K Swaminathan has been named along with his wife Christine for amassing assets during 15 years period from April 1, 2003 to January 8, 2018, they said.The CBI alleged that the couple was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 87.5 lakh -- which included properties, bank balance, a high-end Hyosung GT250RC motor bike, Mercedez Benz GLA 200 sports car, Corolla Altis -- while he earned a total salary of Rs 58.4 lakh during the period.The agency has alleged that Swaminathan had made assets worth Rs 1.18 crore during the 15 year period while his income was Rs 1.84 crore with an expenditure of Rs 1.54 crore. Hence the savings should have been Rs 30.66 lakh but they have Rs 87.52 lakh, it alleged. PTI ABS ABS TIRTIR