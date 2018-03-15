GST will make Maha first self-sufficient state: Kesarkar

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) The Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduced by the Centre last year, will make Maharashtra the nations first self-sufficient state, Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar said today in the Legislative Council.

He was replying to a discussion on the budget, tabled in both Houses of the legislature on March 9, in the Upper House.

"When there has been a decrease in revenue, the government has taken steps to increase production. The product rate of the state has remained consistent at 18.5 per cent.

"The GST will make Maharashtra the countrys first self-sufficient state," Kesarkar said.

Replying to queries posed by the Opposition, Kesarkar said the government is working on ways to increase tourism in Sindhudurg district and in the next five months, an airport will commence operations there.

To another query, he said the grants received by Maharashtra from the Centre has not dropped.

In 2017-18, the state received Rs 37,203 crore and in 2018-19, it will get Rs 43,514 crore from the Centre, the minister added. PTI MM RSY