GSTR 9 Deadline Announced - LegalDocs Launches GSTR 9 Filing for MSME

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --First time in history of GST, Indian businesses have to comply with Annual GST filing under GSTR 9. There is a lot of confusion amongst small business owners regarding compliance of GSTR 9. Entrepreneurs, Businessman and Taxation executives are unaware of the processes to be followed. Professional support system to MSMEs is fragmented and there is no established player who provides accessible guidance to MSMEs. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793286/LegalDocs_Logo.jpg )LegalDocs understands this pain-point of MSMEs & with the help of expert CA panel onboard, the company is resolving this issue. LegalDocs is leveraging digital mediums like blogs, videos and live seminars & have successfully educated more than 25,000 MSMEs on the process of updating GST. With the introduction of GSTR 9, LegalDocs will be helping MSMEs to understand annual compliance of GST. Consultation includes procedure to file GSTR 9 , what are the forms to be filled, preparation required to file it & all other related issues. Last date of filing GSTR 9 is 31st Dec, 2018 for financial year 2017-18. After 31st Dec there will be penalty charged based on per day.Team LegalDocs from their vast experience from MSME says, "People feel non-compliance of MSME is a big issue which is pulling them behind. But we believe the real problem is Education. There is no single platform which gives MSME all information & guidance regarding compliance. MSME owner looks after multiple things like business growth, profitability, hiring, funding, etc. so they look for a single person who can handle all compliance work. There is huge gap in getting quality & trustworthy professional at affordable prices."LegalDocs has launched free assistance to all MSMEs looking for help & guidance for GST return and GST registration. All MSMEs can dial to GST helpline number +91-90221-19922 or chat live at https://legaldocs.co.in/.LegalDocs is using state-of-the-art automation to serve their huge MSME client base. Their technology plays key role in keeping prices affordable & provide best of industry services.As per section 44(1) of CGST Act, every registered person is required to file annual return on or before 31st December of the year succeeding the financial year in form GSTR-9. So more than 1 crore+ GST holders have to complete filing before 31st December, 2018.Details from July 2017 to March 2018 are to be provided in GSTR 9 for this year. LegalDocs offers range of services from private limited company registrations, LLP registration, Trademark filing, to FSSAI registration and tax filing services.About LegalDocs:LegalDocs is India's fastest growing marketplace for Business Loan, Taxation, and Legal Compliance. LegalDocs makes access to credit, accounting and Legal work Easy, Secure and Valid. Using India Stack infrastructure, LegalDocs is creating state of art experience of Digital India for MSMEs of India. LegalDocs is growth partner of thousands of Indian MSMEs.Source: LegalDocs PWRPWR