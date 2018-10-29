GTPL Hathway Bags INR 1245.77 Crore EPC Contract for Broadband Infrastructure to Connect 3,767 Gram Panchayats Across Saurashtra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The Package B of BharatNet Phase - II Project is awarded to GTPL by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited under Digital India Initiative GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, is appointed as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) of Package B for implementation of BharatNet Phase - II Project in the state of Gujarat by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL). The INR 1245.77 crore project is on EPC bases and includes Survey, Design, Plan, execution with active/passive (OSP + Electronics) components with commissioning of complete network. GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires Private Limited, India's largest wire and cable company, are the consortium partners and will jointly implement this prestigious project. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598543/GTPL_Hathway_Logo.jpg ) Under the project, GTPL will connect 3,767 GPs (Gram Panchayat, Package B, Saurashtra region) by implementing end-to-end Optic Fibre Cable and digital infrastructure at Centralized network operations centre of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The contract value includes Capex and 3 Years O&M (Operation & Maintenance). The contract also includes further option of an extension of additional 4 Years of O&M mandate at additional value. Commenting on winning the project, Anirudhasinhji Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL is proud to have won this prestigious mandate. GTPL has been playing an active role in digital initiatives such as Smart Cities and now we have won this project under Digital India Initiatives. With a team strength of more than 3500 including an on-ground team of 1500, GTPL is uniquely positioned to create the necessary infrastructure with inhouse capabilities and experience. Together with our consortium partner Polycab Wires, we are very confident to complete the project in a stipulated timeframe of 1 year." Elaborating on the key aspects of the project, Hetal Shah, Enterprise Head, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL will create an infrastructure network that will provide broadband connectivity to 3,767 gram panchayats across Saurashtra region, with each Gram Panchayat connected with 1 Gbps with additional 12 core fibre for future capacity build up and possibility of further monetisation. We will lay down fibre network across 17,000 kms. We will use the modern and scalable GPON technology for sustainable stability. It is GTPL's highly qualified team with inhouse capabilities in survey, identifying soil conditions, network designing and fibre laying along with rich experience of laying broadband infrastructure across 200 cities helped us win the mandate." About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service providers. We are number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat with 67% market share. Our digital cable television services reached 500 plus towns across India, including towns in Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. As on June 30, 2018, we have seeded approximately 8.9 million STBs and had approximately 7.6 million active digital cable subscribers and 0.29 million Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 1.53 million. Source: GTPL Hathway Limited PWRPWR