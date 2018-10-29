GTPL Hathway gets Rs 1,245 crore contract in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Digital cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway Ltd has bagged a Rs 1,245.77 crore contract to connect 3,767 gram panchayats across Saurashtra in Gujarat with broadband infrastructure.It has been appointed as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) of for implementation of Bharat Net PhaseII Project by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Ltd (GFGNL). "Rs 1245.77 crore project is on EPC bases and includes Survey, Design, Plan, execution with active/passive (OSP + Electronics) components with commissioning of complete network," the company said in a statement. GTPL Hathway and Polycab Wires Private Limited, Indias largest wire and cable company, are the consortium partners and will jointly implement the project, it added. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week announced acquisition of a majority stake in Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. PTI KRH MRMR