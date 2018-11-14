GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q2 FY2019 PAT at INR 154 Million, up 28% Y-o-Y

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, November 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Key Highlights Consolidated Q2 FY19 revenue up 14% y-o-yQ2 FY19 consolidated EBITDA up 12% y-o-yConsolidated Q2 PAT up 28% y-o-yConsolidated Q2 FY19 CATV subscription revenue up 22% y-o-ySeeded 300,000 STB boxes and added 170,000 CATV Digital Paying Subs during Q2 FY19Added 14,000 broadband subscribers during Q2 FY19Q2 FY19 broadband revenue up 1% y-o-yLaunched GTPL GIGA[HD], a product with service package combining broadband and cable services under a single packageGTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2018 as approved by its Board of Directors. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598543/GTPL_Hathway_Logo.jpg )Commenting on performance, Anirudhasinhji Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, "With consolidated revenue up by 14% and consolidated PAT up by 28%, GTPL continued to report strong growth and profitability in Q2 as well. We continue to pursue our dual approach for growth, by launching innovative service offerings for customers, and monetising our existing unmatched infrastructure. We recently launched GTPL GIGA[HD] , a first-of-its-kind product which combines broadband and cable services under one package. This has been well-received in Gujarat. We recently bagged prestigious INR 12.46 billion Bharat Net phase II project which will provide broadband connectivity to rural Gujarat, at the same time, giving us an opportunity to monetise our infrastructure."Q2 FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at INR 3174 million up by 14% y-o-yCATV subscription revenue at INR 1775 million, up 22% y-o-yEBITDA at INR 902 million; up 12% y-o-y; EBITDA margin as percentage to revenue at 28.4%Profit after tax came in at INR 154 million, up 28% y-o-yH1 FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at INR 6205 million up by 15% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at INR 3451 million, up 26%EBITDA at INR 1743 million; up 16% y-o-y; EBITDA margin as percentage to revenue at 28.1%Profit after tax came in at INR 287 million, up 3% y-o-yQ2 FY19 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at INR 2052 million up by 12% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at INR 1140 million up 14% y-o-y.EBITDA at INR 571 million, down 2.48% y-o-yProfit after tax came in at INR 102 millionH1 FY19 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at INR 4044 million up by 12% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at INR 2268 million up 19% y-o-y.EBITDA at INR 1142 million; down 1.2% y-o-yProfit after tax at INR 196 millionBusiness Performance Highlights CATV GTPL seeded 300,000 STBs during the second quarter of FY 2019, taking total seeded STBs as on September 30, 2018 to 9.2 million. Added 200,000 Active STB subscribers during the quarter, taking total active STB subscribers as on September 30, 2018 to 7.8 million. Added 170,000 digital paying subscribers during the quarter to take the total digital paying subscribers as on September 30, 2018 to 7.28 million.During Q2 FY19, Phase 3 and Phase 4 ARPU increased by 6% and 11% respectivelyThe average CATV revenue per user (ARPU) as on September 30, 2018 for Phase1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 at INR 103, INR 102, INR 67 and INR 60 respectively. Phase wise Seeded Boxes as on September 30, 2018 for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 were at 0.85 million, 2.22 million, 2.78 million and 3.35 million respectivelyBroadband During Q2, the company added 270,000 Home Pass. Home Pass as on September 30, 2018 stood at 1.8 million.Added 14,000 broadband subscribers during Q2. Total subscribers as on September 30, 2018 were 304,000, of which 30,000 are FTTX subscribers.The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q2 FY19 was INR 450.In an industry's first, the company launched GTPL GIGA[HD], a dual service package combining broadband and cable services under a single package in a price range between INR 499 to INR 799 (Net of taxes). Having launched GTPL GIGA[HD] successfully in Gujarat, the company will progressively launch this service in other states.Recently, GTPL was appointed as Project Implementation Agency (PIA) of Package B for implementation of BharatNet Phase - II Project in the state of Gujarat by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL). The project value of INR 12.46 billion includes Capex and 3 Years O&M (Operation & Maintenance). The contract also includes further option of an extension of additional 4 Years of O&M mandate at additional value. Under the project, GTPL will connect 3,767 GPs (Gram Panchayat, Package B, Saurashtra region), by implementing end-to-end Optic Fibre Cable and digital infrastructure (GPON technology) at Centralized network operations centre of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service providers. We are number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat with 67% market share. Our digital cable television services reached 500 plus towns across India, including towns in Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. As on September 30, 2018, we have seeded approximately 9.2 million STBs and had approximately 7.8 million active digital cable subscribers and 304,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 1.8 million.Source: GTPL Hathway Limited PWRPWR