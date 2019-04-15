GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q4 FY2019 Revenue at ? 3,488 Million, up 21% Y-o-Y

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, April 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Key Highlights Consolidated Q4 FY19 revenue at ? 3,488 million; up 21% y-o-yQ4 FY19 subscription revenue up 35% y-o-yQ4 EBITDA ? 1,036 million; up 28% y-o-yFY19 Consolidated revenue at ? 12,892 million; up 16% y-o-yFY19 EBITDA ? 3,615 million; up 14% y-o-yFY19 consolidated PAT stood at ? 248 millionAdded 270,000 new home pass; added 15,000 broadband subscribers and 10,000 FTTX subscribers during Q4 FY19Consumption per customer at 105 GB/month as on March 2019; up from 38 GB/month in March 2017; Data consumption increased 3x over two year's periodBoard recommends 10% dividendGTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 as approved by its Board of Directors. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598543/GTPL_Hathway_Logo.jpg )The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 1 (10%) per equity share of face value Rs. 10 for the year ended 31st March 2019 subject to shareholder's approval at the ensuing AGM.Commenting on the performance, Anirudhasinhji Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL Hathway turned another year of impressive operating performance. Our FY19 consolidated revenue and EBITDA are up by 16% and 14% respectively. The company has successfully implemented New Tariff Order (NTO) across its subscriber base and has transformed the entire LCO base to auto-dunning. With NTO in place, GTPL will now look at increasing footprints in existing market through expansion and venture into new markets through acquisitions and consolidations."NOTE: In view of the New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting & Cable services sector notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which has come into effect during the quarter, resulting into changes in pricing mechanism & arrangements amongst the Company, LCOs and Broadcasters; the Management, based on a review, has provided for impairment of trade receivables aggregating to ? 650 mn. These adjustments, having one-time, non-routine material impact on financial results, hence been disclosed as "Exceptional Item" in financial results.Q4 FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at ? 3,488 million up by 21% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at ? 2,083 million, up 35% y-o-y.EBITDA at ? 1,036 million; up 28% y-o-y; EBITDA margin as percentage to revenue at 29.7%.Loss after tax came in at ? 235 million.FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at ? 12,892 million up 16% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at ? 7,332 million, up 26% y-o-y.EBITDA at ? 3,615 million; up 14% y-o-y; EBITDA margin as percentage to revenue at 28.0%.Profit after tax came in at ? 248 million.Q4 FY19 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at ? 2,304 million up by 16% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at ? 1,504 million up 43% y-o-y.EBITDA came in at ? 796 million; up 47% y-o-y.Loss after tax came in at ? 182 million.FY19 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) Revenue at ? 8,428 million up by 12% y-o-y.CATV subscription revenue at ? 4,942 million up 23% y-o-y.EBITDA came in at ? 2,479 million.Profit after tax at ? 145 million.Business Performance Highlights CATV GTPL successfully implemented NTO (New Tariff Order) and migrated all subscribers to new packages. The company was the first MSO in the industry to offer versatile language-wise regional package, providing true choice to customers.GTPL seeded 800,000 STBs during FY 2019, taking total seeded STBs as on March 31, 2019 to 9.50 million. Digital paying subscribers as on March 31, 2019 stood at 6.8 million, declined by 200,000 due to implementations of NTO and transformation of entire LCO base to auto-dunning model.Phase wise Seeded Boxes as on March 31, 2019 for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4 were at 0.86 million, 2.21 million, 2.92 million and 3.51 million respectively.Broadband During Q4, the company added 270,000 Home Pass. Home Pass as on March 31, 2019 stood at 2.42 million.Added 15,000 broadband subscribers (net) during Q4 and 10,000 FTTX subscribers. Net subscribers added during FY19 were 45,000.Total subscribers as on March 31, 2019 were 325,000 of which 54,000 are FTTX subscribers.The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for FY19 was ? 440.About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service providers. We are the number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat with 67% market share. Our digital cable television services reached 500 plus towns across India, including towns in Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. As on March 31, 2019, we have seeded approximately 9.5 million STBs and had approximately 6.8 million active paying subscribers and 325,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 2.42 million.Source: GTPL Hathway Limited PWRPWR