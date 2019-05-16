Guar gum futures ease on low demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 34 to Rs 8,945 per 5 quintal in futures trade Thursday on trimming of bets by traders in line with subdued physical markets lead. Marketmen said guar seed futures declined due to soaring stock on continuous supplies from growing belts. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for June contracts fell by Rs 34, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 8,945 per 5 quintal, depicting an open interest of 60,090 lots. Similarly, the seed for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 35, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 9,085 per 5 quintal in an open interest of 8,110 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW