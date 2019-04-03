Guar gum futures fall on lower demand

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 114 to Rs 9,110 per 5 quintal in futures market Wednesday on liquidated holdings by the operators in line with weak physical market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar gum prices to thin demand and increasing supplies from growing regions in the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May contracts slipped by Rs 114, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 9,110 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 2,630 lots. Also, delivery for June contracts fell by Rs 128, or 1.37 per cent, to Rs 9215 per 5 quintal, while open interest stood at 70,380 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW