Guar gum futures fall on lower demand

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 58 to Rs 9,095 per 5 quintal in futures market Monday on liquidated holdings by the operators in line with a weak market cues. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar gum prices to thin demand and increasing supplies from growing regions in the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May contracts slipped by Rs 58, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 9,095 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 67,710 lots. Also, delivery for June contracts fell by Rs 56, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 9,238 per 5 quintal, while open interest stood at 6,425 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW