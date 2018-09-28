Guar gum futures fall on muted export demand

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Guar gum prices declined by Rs 28 to Rs 9,152 per quintal in futures trade Friday as operators cut down their positions amid weak export demand at the physical markets. Marketmen said trimming of bets by participants following a weak trend at the spot markets due to subdued export demand from oil drilling industries, pulled down guar gum prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 28 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 9,152 per quintal, showing open interest of 29,005 lots. The most-active delivery in November month contracts too shed Rs 20 or 0.22 per cent to Rs 9,269 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots.PTI SDG SUN SDG ADIADI