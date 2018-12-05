Guar gum futures fall on muted export demand

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Guar gum prices declined by Rs 93 to Rs 8,920 per quintal in futures trading Wednesday as operators cut down their positions amid weak exports demand at the physical markets. Marketmen said trimming of bets by participants following a weak trend at the spot markets due to subdued exports demand from oil drilling industries, pulled down guar gum prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for January was trading lower by Rs 93, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 8,920 per quintal. The most-active delivery in February next year, too, shed Rs 119, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 9,030 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 925 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW