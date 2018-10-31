Guar gum futures fall on muted export demand

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Guar gum prices declined by Rs 28 to Rs 10,218 per quintal in futures trade as operators cut down their positions amid weak export demand at the physical markets. Marketmen said trimming of bets by participants following a weak trend at the spot markets due to subdued export demand from oil drilling industries, pulled down guar gum prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 28 or 0.27 per cent to Rs 10,218 per quintal. The most-active delivery in January next year, too, shed Rs 66 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 10,360 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots. PTI ADIADI