Guar gum futures fall on muted export demand

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Guar gum prices declined by Rs 235 to Rs 8,225 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as operators cut down their positions amid weak exports demand at the physical markets. Marketmen said, trimming of bets by participants following a weak trend at the spot markets due to subdued export demand from oil drilling industries, pulled down guar gum prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 235, or 2.78 per cent, to Rs 8,225 per quintal, showing an open interest of 16,755 lots. The most-active delivery in March too shed Rs 227, or 2.65 per cent, to Rs 8332 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 57,895 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW