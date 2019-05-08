Guar gum futures fall on muted export demand

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Guar gum prices declined by Rs 44 to Rs 8,989 per five quintal in futures trade Wednesday as operators cut down their positions amid weak export demand in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for June contracts slipped by Rs 44, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 8,989 per five quintal, with an open interest of 56,825 lots. Meanwhile, the delivery of the most-traded July contracts declined by Rs 50, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 9,140 per five quintal, showing the business turnover in 3,940 open interest lots. Marketmen attributed the fall in guar gum prices to a weak trend at the spot market due to subdued export demand from oil drilling industries. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW