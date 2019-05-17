Guar gum futures fall on weak spot demand

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 8,851 per five quintal in futures trade Friday as investors cut their bets, driven by a weak trend at physical markets. Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts, mainly exerted pressure on guar gum prices here. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for June slipped by Rs 90, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 8,851 per five quintal with an open interest of 59,410 lots. Besides, guar gum for May delivery eased by Rs 89, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 8,990 per five quintal with an open interest of 8,545 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK