Guar gum futures improve on export demand

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Guar gum prices went up by Rs 110 to Rs 8,933 per quintal in futures trade today as participants were expanding holdings with a boost in export demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery in April strengthened by Rs 110, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 8,933 per quintal, open interest stood at 32,230 lots.

Marketmen said the rise in guar gum prices at futures market was due to raising of bets by participants, tracking rising export demand amid restricted supplies from the growing belts in the spot markets.

Guar gum to be delivered in May rose by Rs 103, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 9,027 per quintal, having a business turnover of 34,035 open lots. PTI SDG SUN SHW S SBT