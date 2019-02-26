Guar gum futures plunge by Rs 131 per five quintal

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 131 to Rs 8,210 per five quintal in futures trade Tuesday as participants engaged in reducing their positions, triggered by subdued trend at the physical markets on weak export and domestic demand. Marketmen said offloading of holdings by participants, in sync with a subdued trend at the spot markets due to weak export demand, led to the fall in guar gum prices in futures market here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contract for delivery in March dipped by Rs 131, or 1.57 per cent, to Rs 8,210 per five quintal with a business turnover of 10,840 open interest lots. Likewise, guar gum for the most-traded May delivery slipped by Rs 135, or 1.58 per cent, to Rs 8,410 per five quintal with an open interest of 50,580 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK