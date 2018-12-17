Guar gum futures rebound on firm spot cues

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Guar gum prices staged a strong comeback with prices recovering by Rs 61 to Rs 8,926 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors built up fresh positions at prevailing levels, driven by pick up in exports demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for January spurted by Rs 61, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 8,926 per quintal with an open interest of 68,230 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants due to pick up in exports demand for oil drilling industries lifted guar gum prices notably higher in futures market here. Guar gum to be delivered in February also hardened by Rs 65, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 9,035 per quintal in an open interest of 5,510 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW