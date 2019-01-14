scorecardresearch
Guar gum futures rebound on firm spot cues

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Guar gum prices staged a strong comeback with prices recovering by a hefty Rs 329 to Rs 8,574 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors built up fresh positions at prevailing levels, driven by pick up in export demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for February spurted by Rs 329, or 3.99 per cent, to Rs 8,574 per quintal with an open interest of 67,830 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants due to pick up in export demand for oil drilling industries lifted guar gum prices notably higher in futures market here. Guar gum to be delivered in March also hardened by Rs 326, or 3.9 per cent, to Rs 8,680 per quintal with an open interest of 3,700 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK

