Guar gum futures remain positive on export demand

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Guar gum remained firm for yet another day with prices rising further by Rs 92 to Rs 9,815 per quintal in futures trading today as participants raised bets, driven by strong export demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, guar gum for delivery in April contracts rose further by Rs 92 or 0.95 per cent to Rs 9,815 per quintal, with an open interest of 15,540 lots.

The delivery for the most-traded March contracts also improved by Rs 85 or 0.89 per cent to Rs 9,679 per quintal, in an open interest of 61,440 lots. Marketmen said strong export demand amid restricted supplies of guar seed in the spot market the guar gum futures prices upward for the second consecutive day today. PTI SDG SUN ANS -