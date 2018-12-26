Guar gum futures slip 0.17 pc on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by 0.17 per cent to Rs 8,355 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday following offloading of positions by operators amid a weak trend at the physical market due to tepid export demand. Marketmen attributed the decline in guar gum prices to offloading of bets by participants, tracking a weak trend at the spot markets due to fall in export demand. At the National Derivatives and Commodity Exchange, guar gum delivery for February 2019 contracts slipped by Rs 14, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 8,355 per quintal with an open interest of 23,365 lots. Guar gum for delivery in January also dropped by Rs 12, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 8,252 per quintal with an open interest of 52,955 lots. PTI SHW ANSANS