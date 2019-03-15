Guar gum futures slip on profit-booking

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 39 to Rs 8,750 per 5 quintal in futures trade Friday on profit-booking by traders at the prevailing levels. Marketmen said emergence of profit-booking by participants after recent gains amid slackness in export demand led to fall in prices. Besides, mounting stock of guar seed in the spot market on relentless supplies from growing belts exerted pressure on guar gum prices at futures trade here, they said. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April slipped by Rs 39, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 8,750 per 5 quintal, in an open interest of 62,405 lots. Also, delivery for May fell by Rs 41, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 8,855 per 5 quintal, while open interest stood at 7,290 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW