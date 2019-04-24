Guar gum futures slip on profit-booking

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Guar gum prices fell by Rs 49 to Rs 9,001 per 5 quintal in futures trade Wednesday on profit-booking by traders at prevailing levels. Marketmen said profit-booking by participants after recent gains amid slackness in export demand led to the fall in prices. Besides, mounting stock of guar seed in the spot market on relentless supplies from growing belts exerted pressure on guar gum prices at futures trade here, they said. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for July slipped by Rs 49, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 9,001 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 25 lots. Similarly, delivery for June fell by Rs 40, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 8,864 per 5 quintal wtih an open interest of 16,130 lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK