Guar gum futures up on export demand

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 8,880 per 5 quintal in futures trade Thursday amid upbeat export demand at the physical market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 8,880 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 5,085 lots. The most-active delivery in June contracts, too, was up by Rs 10, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 8,995 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 58,975 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW