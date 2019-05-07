Guar gum futures up on export demand

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 20 to Rs 9,085 per 5 quintal in futures trade Tuesday amid upbeat export demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for most-active delivery in June contracts was trading higher by Rs 2O, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 9,085 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 315 lots. The delivery in July contracts, too, was up by Rs 49, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 9,220 per five quintal, mirroring an open interest of 2,045 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW