Guar gum futures up on rising demand

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 54 to Rs 8,990 per 10 quintal in futures trade Monday amid upbeat exports demand in the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 54, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 8,990 per 10 quintal, showing an open interest of 29,005 lots. The delivery for June, too, was up by Rs 52, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 9,100 per 10 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW