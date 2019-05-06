Guar gum futures up on rising demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 71 to Rs 9,015 per 5 quintal in futures trade Monday amid upbeat export demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 71, or 0.79 per cent, at Rs 9,015 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 49,825 lots. The delivery for May was also up by Rs 65, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 8,854 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 19,020 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW