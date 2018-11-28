scorecardresearch
Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 5 to Rs 8,720 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday amid strong export demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 5 or 0.06 per cent to Rs 8,720 per quintal, showing an open interest of 29,005 lots.Guar gum for delivery in January, too, was up by Rs 6 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 8,869 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots. PTI ADI ANUANU

