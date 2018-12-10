Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 72 to Rs 8,834 per quintal in futures trade Monday amid strong exports demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in January was trading higher by Rs 72, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 8,834 per quintal showing an open interest of 4,060 lots. The most-active delivery in February, too, was up by Rs 62, or 2.77 per cent, to Rs 10,391 per quintal mirroring an open interest of 69,240 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW