Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 59 to Rs 8,920 per quintal in futures trade Thursday amid upbeat exports demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in January next year was trading lower by Rs 59, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 8,920 per quintal showing an open interest of 64,390 lots. The most-active delivery in December, too, was up by Rs 11, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 9,028 per quintal mirroring an open interest of 1,090 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW