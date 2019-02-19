Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 23 to Rs 8,450 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday amid upbeat export demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 23, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 8,450 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 67,675 lots. Besides, the most-active delivery in April was up by Rs 28, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 8550 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 6,030 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW