Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 20 to Rs 8,454 per quintal in futures trade Monday amid strong export demand at the physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in March was trading up by Rs 20, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 8,454 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 67,850 lots. The most-active delivery in April, too, was up by Rs 19, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 8,550 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 5,760 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW