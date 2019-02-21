Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 116 to Rs 8,432 per quintal in futures trade Thursday amid strong export demand at the physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 116, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 8,432 per quintal, showing an open interest of 63,780 lots. The most-active delivery in April, too, was up by Rs 120, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 8,531 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 9,895 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW