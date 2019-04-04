Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Guar gum prices increased by Rs 27 to Rs 8,955 per 5 quintal in futures trade Thursday as traders were indulged in enlarging their positions amid robust export demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in April contracts was trading up by Rs 27, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 8,955 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 14,075 lots. The most-active delivery in May, too, was up by Rs 19, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 9,090 per 5 quintal mirroring an open interest of 57,505 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW