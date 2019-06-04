Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 39 to Rs 8,657 per 5 quintal in futures trade Tuesday on upbeat export demand at the physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 39, or 0.45 per cent, at Rs 8,657 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 46,810 lots. Guar gum contracts for August also rose by Rs 15, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 8,803 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 1,405 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK

