Guar gum futures up on upbeat export demand

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 261 to Rs 10,197 per quintal in futures trade Friday amid upbeat export demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in November was trading lower by Rs 261 or 2.61 per cent to Rs 10,197 per quintal, showing open interest of 29,005 lots. The most-active delivery in December, too, was up by Rs 280 or 2.77 per cent to Rs 10,391 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots. PTI ADIADI