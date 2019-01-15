Guar gum futures up on upbeat export demand

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 249 to Rs 8,515 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday amid upbeat export demand at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in January was trading higher by Rs 261, or 3.01 per cent, at Rs 10,197 per quintal, showing an open interest of 315 lots. The most-active delivery in February, too, was up by Re 1 or 0.01 per cent at Rs 8,575 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 67,230 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK