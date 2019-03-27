Guar gum futures up on upbeat export demand

(Eds: Changing word in intro) New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 58 to Rs 9,072 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday amid upbeat export demand at the physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 58 or 0.64 per cent to Rs 9,072 per quintal, showing open interest of 29,005 lots. The most-active delivery in May was also up by Rs 62 or 0.68 per cent to Rs 9,188 per quintal, mirroring an open interest of 36,160 lots. PTI ADI HRS