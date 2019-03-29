Guar gum goes up by Rs 5 in futures trade

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose by Rs 5 to Rs 8,940 per five quintal in futures trade Friday as participants accumulated positions at current levels, spurred by rising export demand amid a firm trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in May rose by Rs 5, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 8,940 per five quintal with an open interest of 40,385 lots. Marketmen said positions created by traders, tracking a firming trend at the spot markets on export demand, led to the rise in the guar gum prices in futures trade here. PTI ADI RVKRVK