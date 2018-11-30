Guar gum rises in futures trade on robust export demand

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Guar gum prices rose sharply by Rs 216 to Rs 8,732 per quintal in futures trade Friday after investors accumulated huge positions, triggered by surge in export demand and a firm trend at the physical markets. Marketmen attributed the rise in guar gum prices in futures trade to building up of huge positions by speculators, backed by robust exports demand coupled with a firm trend at the physical markets. India exports about 80 per cent of its guar gum production annually. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December rose by Rs 216, or 2.54 per cent, to Rs 8,732 per quintal with an open interest of 28,305 lots. The rates for January also rose by Rs 199 or 2.3 per cent to Rs 8,846 per quintal, having business turnover of 37,000 open interest lots. PTI ADI ANSANS