Guar seed futures down 3.6 per cent

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Guar seed prices fell by Rs 150 to Rs 4,013 per quintal in futures trade today on offloading of bets amid a weak trend at the spot markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for June dipped by Rs 150 or 3.60 per cent to Rs 4,013 per quintal, with an open interest of 44,770 lots.

Guar seed for the most-traded delivery in May plunged by Rs 147.50 or 3.58 per cent to Rs 3,977.50 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 1,10,020 lots.

Market players said offloading of bets by operators, tracking falling prices at spot markets due to mounting stocks, mainly pulled down guar seed futures prices. PTI SDG SUN SDG ANU ANU