Guar seed futures ease 0.42 pc

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Guar seed prices dropped 0.42 per cent to Rs 4,231 per quintal in futures trading today as investors stayed on the sidelines due to weak trend in spot markets.

Market players said cutting down of exposures by the operators in line with falling prices at spot markets due to adequate arrivals from producing areas amid lower offtake by guar gum makers influenced futures trading.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed delivery for the most active April month contract slackened by Rs 18 or 0.42 per cent to Rs 4,231 per quintal, with open interest of 1,36,680 lots.

In similar way, delivery of the March month contract fell by Rs 14.50 or 0.34 per cent to Rs 4,245 per quintal, having an open interest of 35,890 lots. PTI SDG ABM ABM