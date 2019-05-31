Guar seed futures ease on low demand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Guar seed prices were down by Rs 5 to Rs 4,341 per 10 quintal in futures trade Friday as traders trimmed their bets in line with subdued lead at the physical markets. Guar seed futures declined due to soaring stocks on continuous supplies from growing belts, marketmen said. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, guar seed delivery for July contracts declined by Rs 5, or 1.2 per cent, to Rs 4,341 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 59,300 lots. The delivery for August contracts softened by Rs 12, or 5.5 per cent, to Rs 4,424 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 14,560 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW