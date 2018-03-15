Guar seed futures ease on spot market sentiments

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Guar seed prices came down by Rs 15.50 to Rs 4,303 per quintal in futures trade today on liquidated of positions in line with weak physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange platform, guar seed delivery for the immediate March fell by Rs 15.50 or 0.36 per cent to Rs 4,303 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,630 lots.

In a similar way, guar seed delivery of the most traded April edged down by Rs 12 or 0.28 per cent to Rs 4,296 per quintal, open interest stood of 1,38,820 lots.

Market players related the downfall in guar seed futures prices to the weakening trend in spot markets due to slackness in demand from guar gum makers amid increased in arrivals from growing areas. PTI SDG ADI ADI