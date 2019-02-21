Guar seed futures ease on weak spot sentiment

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Guar seed prices were down by Rs 48.5 to Rs 4,251.5 per 10 quintal in futures trade Thursday as traders trimmed their bets in line with subdued lead at physical markets. Guar seed futures declined due to soaring stock on continuous supplies from growing belts, marketmen said. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, guar seed delivery for March declined by Rs 48.5, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 4,251.5 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,05,420 lots. The delivery for April softened by Rs 51, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 4,300 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 14,830 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK