Guar seed futures fall by Rs 26.5 per quintal

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Guar seed prices Friday fell by Rs 26.5 to Rs 4,289 per quintal in futures trade, as investors were seen cutting down their holdings, dampened by weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen attributed the fall in guar seed futures to soaring stocks on relentless supplies from producing areas amid withdrawal of support by the guar gum makers in the spot markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, guar seed for delivery in January contracts was trading lower by Rs 26.5, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 4,289 per quintal showing an open interest of 56,540 lots. Also, the most-traded delivery in February contracts fell by Rs 11.5, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 4,375 per quintal revealing an open interest of 3,270 lots. PTI ADI HRS