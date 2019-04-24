Guar seed futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Guar seed prices fell by Rs 24 to Rs 4,382 per 10 quintal in futures trade Wednesday as investors cut down holdings, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets. Marketmen attributed the fall in guar seed futures to soaring stocks on relentless supplies from producing areas amid withdrawal of support by guar gum makers. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 24, or 0.54 per cent, at Rs 4,382 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 26,850 lots. Contracts for May delivery also fell by Rs 21, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 4,327 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 103,190 lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK