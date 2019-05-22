Guar seed futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Guar seed prices came down by Rs 13 to Rs 4,487 per 10 quintal in futures trade Wednesday on liquidation of holdings by operators in line with a weak market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand amid increasing supplies from growing regions at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed delivery for July contracts fell by Rs 13, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 4,487 per 10 quintal, depicting an open interest of 1,02,280 lots. Similarly, the seed for delivery in August contracts shed Rs 21.5, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 4,570 per 10 quintal, in an open interest of 6,130 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW